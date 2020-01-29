Nintendo exceeds 1 billion in profits with its mobile games

Share it:

The arrival of Nintendo The mobile market has had certain ups and downs, but a particular game has made the Japanese have exceeded $ 1 billion in profits since they started in this market.

Sensor Tower graphic.

Fire Emblem Heroes has amassed $ 656 million according to Sensor Tower calculations, experts in measuring the pulse of the mobile market and monitoring application performance. The game's desasapland and its monetization model has managed to hook the players much more than the rest of the proposals.

It is necessary to add the total collection of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Dragalia Lost, Mario Kart Tour, Super Mario Run and Dr. Mario World to get half of what Fire Emblem has been able to achieve on mobile.

With each title Nintendo has decided to experiment with different ways to monetize their premieres. The arrival of Super Mario Run was very controversial because the video game was paid instead of free, as many of the mobile releases are used to.

Sensor Tower calculations estimate that each download of Fire Emblem Heroes leaves $ 41 in Nintendo's pockets, which undoubtedly makes it the company's most valuable asset.

The total number of downloads of the six games that Nintendo has released on mobile phones exceeds 452 million, so they don't fare as badly as they could have expected after several failed releases. True, the figures confirm it, that this is largely due to the fact that it was right with Fire Emblem.