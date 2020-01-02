Nintendo eShop: the 2020 New Year Sale begins with discounts on the best Switch games

Share it:

From the pages of Nintendo's social channels, Kioto's house announces the eShop 2020 New Year Sale. The new promotional initiative offers discounts of up to 40% on some of the most popular video games for Nintendo Switch.

Among the titles that fall in the first round of sales of 2020 on the digital store of the hybrid console of the Large N. we find Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party, Dragon Quest XI S, Yoshi's Crafted World, Splatoon 2 and Mario Tennis Aces: each of these titles can be purchased on the Nintendo eShop of Switch (and Switch Lite) at the discounted price of 39.99 euros.

To these offers are added the promotions on games like Octopath Traveler for 35.99 euros, Fitness Boxing at 34.99 euros and, until 6 January, FIFA 20 Switch Legacy Edition always at 34.99 euros. The complete list of the video games concerned can be consulted directly from the console's eShop page or from the official Nintendo website.

The Nintendo Switch eShop 2020 New Year Sale is already active and will remain so until the evening of Sunday 12 January. For the occasion, we recommend all users of the hybrid console and its new Lite portable iteration to read our special on the most anticipated games of 2020 on Nintendo Switch.