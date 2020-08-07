Nintendo eShop: last days for the Double Golden Points Festival

Share it:

Last few days to enjoy the bonuses of Double Golden Points Festival on Nintendo eShop, the promotion will end on August 12th, so you still have time to take advantage of the offer and double your Gold Points on eShop purchases.

How does it work? Until August 12, 10% of the amount you spend to purchase selected Nintendo Switch titles from Nintendo eShop will be returned to you in the form of gold points. The promotion is valid on a selection of games including Snipperclips, Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of a Lost Era Final Edition, Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training, The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim, Astral Chain, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Kirby Star Allies, Captain Toad Treasure Tracker, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 The Black Order and Fire Emblem Three Houses.

The Gold Points obtained and accumulated can then be converted into real currency to purchase games and content on the Nintendo eShop or to subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription at a discounted price. This is certainly an interesting offer that will allow you to easily get a double dose of Gold Points with your purchases, remember that avete time until August 12th to take advantage of it.