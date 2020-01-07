Entertainment

Nintendo downgrades Switch featured titles in New Year's deals

January 7, 2020
Lisa Durant
The new Nintendo Switch offers in the eShop They are not going to make the January slope more bearable, but they can help you face 2020 with a good face thanks to a few very interesting discounts on outstanding games.

In these sales you can find games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2, Dragon Quest XI S, Yoshi's Crafted World and Mario Tennis Aces at € 39.99 each.

All the games on sale in this promotion can be found here. Discounts are effective until January 12. Apart from the New Year promotion, you can find dozens of games of all kinds on sale in the current offers of the Nintendo digital store.

These have not been the most prominent sales of the store, but recently we had some Christmas offers in which you surely have more than one essential of this powerful catalog that in 2020 will continue to grow very strongly.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

