Nintendo donates 9,500 masks to American toilets

Nintendo It has sent 9,500 N95 masks to healthcare workers in Washington to help employees protect themselves from possible contagion as they fight to treat those infected with COVID-19.

The company has dispatched a batch of face masks to assist primary care services in North Bend, who are on the front lines in dealing with the pandemic plaguing much of the planet.

On the official website of the North Bend government, Nintendo is thanked and they point out that the essential resources will be distributed to the area fire team and brought to all health workers in the region.

Nintendo had purchased these masks in preparation for an emergency but soon realized that they might be more needed elsewhere given this pandemic.

The company also sent all Nintendo of America employees to work from home, and earlier this week it was known that the U.S. Department of Technical Repairs had closed its doors to ensure the health of workers as well.

Organizations around the world are supporting in various ways to stop the contagion curve and that in the coming months the COVID-19 pandemic may be a thing of the past in as many territories as possible. In our country there are already more than 3,000 deaths that have been recorded since the virus broke out in the nation.