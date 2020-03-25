Entertainment

Nintendo donates 9,500 masks to American toilets

March 25, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Nintendo It has sent 9,500 N95 masks to healthcare workers in Washington to help employees protect themselves from possible contagion as they fight to treat those infected with COVID-19.

The real Dr. Mario.

The company has dispatched a batch of face masks to assist primary care services in North Bend, who are on the front lines in dealing with the pandemic plaguing much of the planet.

On the official website of the North Bend government, Nintendo is thanked and they point out that the essential resources will be distributed to the area fire team and brought to all health workers in the region.

Nintendo had purchased these masks in preparation for an emergency but soon realized that they might be more needed elsewhere given this pandemic.

The company also sent all Nintendo of America employees to work from home, and earlier this week it was known that the U.S. Department of Technical Repairs had closed its doors to ensure the health of workers as well.

READ:  ‘Tall Girl’ on Netflix: Soundtrack and Song Listing

Organizations around the world are supporting in various ways to stop the contagion curve and that in the coming months the COVID-19 pandemic may be a thing of the past in as many territories as possible. In our country there are already more than 3,000 deaths that have been recorded since the virus broke out in the nation.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.