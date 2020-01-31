Nintendo does not plan to launch a new Nintendo Switch model this year

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Rumors that claimed that we would see a more powerful version of Nintendo Switch This year they are now dead and buried. The company's president, Shuntaro Furukawa, has confirmed that there are no plans to launch any new model of the system throughout 2020.

These comments were made during the financial report in which the company reported to the investors the current situation in the fiscal year ending in March of this year. I also added "We believe it is important to continue communicating the appeal of the two Nintendo Switch systems and expanding the already installed player base".

We will not have a version of Nintendo Switch with a different interior, but we will receive very soon in stores an edition with the exterior changed. Specifically we talk about the special edition with motifs of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

We have seen a lot of rumors about an improved version of Nintendo Switch and some of them mentioned that it would be released next to the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a game that we do not expect to see in stores this year .

We have recently learned that Nintendo has exceeded 52 million consoles sold and therefore we do not believe they are in any hurry to launch another model that can fragment the user base. That letter may be saved for when sales begin to slow down.

Nintendo Switch players are waiting for a 2020 full of uncertainty, because all we know is that the new Pokémon Mysterious World: DX Rescue Team will be released, as well as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Bravely Default II, No More Heroes 3 , Sports Story and little else when it comes to great console exclusives.