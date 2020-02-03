Nintendo does not believe that Xbox Series X and PS5 affect Switch sales

Share it:

The new generation of consoles is just around the corner and Nintendo does not seem at all worried about what the arrival of PS5 and Xbox Series X can do in the sales of Nintendo Switch.

The president of the Japanese company, Shuntaro Furukawa, told investors in a recent question and answer session (via VGC) that there will be a certain part of the market that shares a Nintendo Switch and some of the new consoles.

"We will reveal specific figures for the next fiscal year when we announce the new fiscal year, but I think there will be a change in the landscape due to the emergence of new competitive products".

Despite this he assured that there is not much to worry about about the possible reduction of sales. "I do not believe that the business trends of other companies sasaplandificantly affect our business".

At least 40% of US players have a Nintendo Switch as a complement to other consoles, according to recent figures shared by NPD, so it is not surprising that many of the future buyers are also made with new generation systems.

The president continued to ensure that Nintendo Switch is in the middle of its useful life as it approaches its fourth year in the market, so we still have a few years left before the Japanese present their new machine.

In the coming years Nintendo will choose to continue supporting the launches that are already on the market as well as the development of new games that allow them to maintain the good run that the console carries, which at the end of last year exceeded 50 million units sold in around the world, surpassing the total sales of Super Nintendo throughout its life.