Nintendo does not believe that the game in the cloud ends with short-term consoles

The complicated premiere of Google Stadia has made players doubt the potential of the game in the cloud in the short term. This technology that supposedly had companies like Sony and Microsoft terrified doesn't seem ready to make a real impact on the video game industry.

Recently, Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, who has stated that there is no reason to believe that the game the cloud will replace consoles and other hardware devices dedicated to playing in the short term.

Of course, Furukawa is very aware of the importance of new technologies and clarified that Nintendo never turns its back on new ways to play or market its products.

"It would not make sense to focus solely on ways of playing that can only be applied to dedicated hardware. When your audience starts telling you that they can play on all consoles or mobiles, you're done".

Nintendo actively studies all the ways of playing at your fingertips and will not be deprived of anything that can enhance your creative and commercial vision. Of course, it does not seem that we will have a PS Now, Stadia or xCloud sasaplanded by Nintendo in a short time.

