Nintendo does not appear in the list of companies attending the E3 2020

Although it does not mean that in the end he will not attend the event, the fact that Nintendo Do not appear on the list of companies attending the E3 2020. Especially now, that Sony has stopped attending the annual event held in the city of Los Angeles. In addition, it is a list published by the event organization itself.

Therefore, this could only mean two things. Or that Nintendo has not yet confirmed their presence (the list is provisional), which also does not have to be cause for absence; or that it is an error on the part of the organization, not including the Kyoto company in the list (unlikely). Whatever the case, the news has transcended, so surely we will soon be in doubt.

In any case, it would not be something so strange, considering that Nintendo was already opting for other ways to get involved with the E3. In fact, in recent years we have seen how he has opted to issue a Direct, moving away from large conferences. Of course, he has always had a physical presence through stands.

On the other hand, it should be noted that Microsoft is not on the list either. However, in his case it is not news, since his presence is confirmed. In fact, the reason why it does not appear there is simple: they will be located in the Microsoft Theater and not in the main place of E3.

Hopefully it is just a false alarm and that Nintendo does not take long to announce its presence for the fair. In another order of things, today the arrival of new classic titles (NES and SNES) to the Nintendo Switch Online service has been announced. Among them, the mythical Pop'n TwinBee for Super Nintendo.

Sources: Gamingbolt / E3 2020