Nintendo discontinues the Wii repair and support service

Nintendo of Japan has announced that the company will no longer be able to ensure Wii support. This means that the company will not accept other consoles for repair from the indicated date, due to the difficulty in continuing to find the components.

The company will instead continue to repair Wii accessories until there are stocks in the warehouse, as soon as they also end the service for the peripherals will be permanently discontinued. Nintendo thus discontinues support for Wii fourteen years after the launch of the console, released in December 2006 and capable of selling beyond 101.63 million pieces in all the world in a few years.

Strange as it may seem, Nintendo Wii is still today very popular in some markets minors and even software production has not stopped permanently, with Ubisoft launching Just Dance 2020 last November, likely destined to become the last Wii game ever.

Until not too long ago some games like Mario Kart Wii stably occupied a place in the Top 100 of best selling products on Amazon USA as regards the video games and consoles category, a sign of the enormous diffusion achieved by Wii, a success that continued even after the end of production in 2013.