Nintendo Direct, Paper Mario and Zelda Breath of the Wild 2: the well-known insider Sabi speaks

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The expectation from the Nintendo community is growing, wondering when the Kyoto House will organize the next appointment dedicated to the news coming on Nintendo Switch.

Over the past few weeks, several rumors have surfaced, including the possibility of the transmission of two Nintendo Direct in February. Rumors were released by an insider known as online as "Zippo"and have found even more widespread following their reporting by the known insider Sabi. From the pages of your Twitter account, the latter has recently returned to the topic.

Through the chirps that you find at the bottom, the latter has highlighted how they are missing now only two weeks in late February. Therefore, the chances that the noise may prove confirmed are reduced, but it does not completely exclude the possibility. Taking the opportunity, Sabi also reiterated that it had received direct information about a new Paper Mario arriving in 2020 and on an Indie Direct scheduled for mid-March. The insider also claims to have received further confirmation that the publication of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will arrive "later than expected".

To find out if these multiple rumors have a background of truth or not, it will not be necessary to wait long: we are in fact now in mid-February.