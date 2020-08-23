Nintendo Direct next week: Jeff Grubb’s prediction

Share it:

The Kyoto House has not entertained the public with a traditional for some time now Nintendo Direct in style. In fact, the last few months have seen the videogame giant take an alternative path.

For example, some advertisements have been entrusted to rapid communications spread through social channels. Among these we can mention the confirmation of the arrival of Pikmin 3 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch. The revised and expanded version of the Nintendo Wii U game will mark Captain Olimar’s debut on the new flagship, with landing on October 30th. The news related to independent development have instead been concentrated in a new Nintendo Indie World.

Second Jeff Grubb, Editor of Venture Beat, a new Nintendo Direct may be in the pipeline. In discussing the topic during a live appointment, the reporter said: “I’ve heard a few things and I think there is a strong possibility for a Nintendo Direct broadcast there next week, on Fridays. This is the date I heard aboutThe day identified by Grubb would therefore correspond to the August 28. Over the past few months, the insider has proved to be a source characterized by fluctuating reliability, with some forecasts proven correct and others not. To find out more about the merits of this rumor, in any case it will be sufficient to wait a few days.