Nintendo Direct Mini with new Switch games commented on Twitch today from 3:30 pm

Without repeating the surprise of Direct for the 35 years of Super Mario Bros, the Kyoto house informs us in time that it has planned a new Direct Mini Partner Showcase: the event will be the background to the announcement of new games intended to expand the already rich Switch catalog.

The new media event organized by Nintendo will take place on Thursday 17 September. As can be easily understood, our editorial team will follow the digital event live to offer you all the updates on news coming to Switch.

The programming of Everyeye’s Twitch channel therefore includes a special that will start at 3:30 pm on Thursday 17th September to discuss the possible surprises coming to the Nintendo Direct Mini at 16:00. The communicative space set up by the Kyoto house will therefore be entrusted to its commercial partners between indie developers, publisher e major software houses.

Similarly to the last Direct Mini, during the event of 17 September we expect multiple video reveal and demonstration videos for games already announced and projects that will take advantage of this opportunity to present themselves to the Nintendo community. If you haven’t done so yet, we therefore recommend that you subscribe to the Everyeye Twitch channel to interact with our editorial team and stay up to date on the latest videogame news. By activating the bell you will also receive alerts that will notify you of the imminent start of the scheduled broadcasts which, for this week, include the PS5 marathon and the Night City Wire.