Nintendo Direct Mini: all announcements, from Shin Megami Tensei V to Rogue Company

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Today, Nintendo aired its first Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, a presentation dedicated to Nintendo Switch titles by publishers and third-party developers. Additional videos from the Partner Showcase series will be broadcast later in the year.

The protagonists of today's video were two new titles in the Shin Megami Tensei role-playing game series: a high-definition remake of one of the most popular games in the series, Shin Megami Tensei IIY Nocturne HD Remaster, and a new chapter in the main series, Shin Megami Tensei V, which will be released worldwide on Nintendo Switch in 2021.

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase today also unveiled three DLC packs for Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda which, in addition to new playable characters, introduce new maps and modes. Players were also able to discover the action-packed gameplay of two Nintendo Switch titles available soon, Rogue Company and WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

Shin Megami Tensei V: The next numbered chapter of the ATLUS Shin Megami Tensei series will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. In this epic role-playing game, order has collapsed and chaos reigns over everything. Shin Megami Tensei V for Nintendo Switch will be released simultaneously worldwide in 2021.

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne: HD Remaster: 17 years have passed since the launch of Shin Megami Tensei III, known in Europe under the title of Shin Megami Tensei: Lucifer's Call. Now, the apocalyptic legend makes its comeback with a high definition remake, available on Nintendo Switch in the spring of 2021.

Rogue Company: a new shooter lands on Nintendo Switch. In Rogue Company players have at their disposal a real arsenal of weapons and skills with which to face opponents in competitive or casual mode, whether they are other users or characters controlled by the CPU. This First Watch Games third-person online shooter also offers the ability to resurrect teammates, allowing those who fall to return to the game immediately. From the launch, the game will be supported with users of other consoles and the ability to synchronize your progress between multiple platforms, in addition to aiming assisted by motion sensors. More information on the Rogue Company will be revealed today.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds: The new chapter of the WWE 2K Battlegrounds series offers no-holds-barred melees and lots of arcade action for up to four players, with the moves and the over-the-top settings that have always distinguished the series. Thanks to an intuitive multiplayer experience, this chapter will delight casual players and wrestling enthusiasts. WWE 2K Battlegrounds will be available on Nintendo Switch from September 18th.

DLC for Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda: Three paid DLC packages are coming for Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda. The first will be made available today.

DLC Pack 1: Character Pack – With the first pack, five additional characters make their beautiful game debut, including Impa, which excels in ranged combat with the naginata, and Aria, perfect for players who adore challenges. In fact, if you get hit or go out of time with her, the game ends.

– With the first pack, five additional characters make their beautiful game debut, including Impa, which excels in ranged combat with the naginata, and Aria, perfect for players who adore challenges. In fact, if you get hit or go out of time with her, the game ends. DLC package 2: Melody package – After purchasing this package, 39 songs are added to the game, including remixed versions of the background music. Players can change the background music at any time and traverse Hyrule by listening to their favorite tracks.

– After purchasing this package, 39 songs are added to the game, including remixed versions of the background music. Players can change the background music at any time and traverse Hyrule by listening to their favorite tracks. DLC pack 3: Additional story – The Symphony of the Mask – This package allows players to take on the role of Skull Kid as they traverse a new map and discover a new story to the tune of unreleased tracks. Skull Kid's abilities vary based on the mask he wears.

The DLC 1 Pack will be available for purchase in the Nintendo eShop starting today, at a price of € 5.99. The second and third DLC packs will be available in the Nintendo eShop by the end of October, priced at € 5.99 and € 9.99 respectively. A Season Pass that includes all three DLC packs will be available for purchase today at Nintendo eShop for € 14.99. Players who purchase the Season Pass will also receive bonus costumes for Link and Zelda. An on-board version, which includes the main game and all three DLC packs, will be available in stores from October 23rd.

More details on next Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase will be revealed in the future.