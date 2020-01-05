Nintendo Direct in January 2020: a rumor about the possible date!

Share it:

The videogame 2020 began by bringing with it a rather interesting selection of rumors related to the universe of the Kyoto House. Among these, the possible imminent transmission of a new one stands out Nintendo Direct.

From the pages of your Twitter account, the well-known insider active on the social network as "Mug"in fact, he may have revealed the date of the next appointment in advance. As you can verify directly at the bottom of this news, according to the latter we will be able to have new updates on the plans of the Grande N on the occasion of Thursday 16 January.

According to reports from GameRant, the insider has in the past shared information that has proved true. In particular, Mug would have correctly anticipated some of the content presented during the Nintendo Direct in February 2019, including the announcement of the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. In addition, the insider would have been aware of the next Pokémon Direct, held in the same month.

Despite this, we invite you in any case to remember that we are still talking about a 'unofficial information, which could therefore prove to be incorrect. Waiting to find out if the month of January will actually bring a new one Nintendo Direct, we report that another well-known insider, Emily Rogers, recently said that new Wii U ports are coming to Nintendo Switch.