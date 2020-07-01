Nintendo Direct goodbye? The Kyoto house thinks of new formats for announcements

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The absence of a Nintendo Direct in such a busy period of announcements it could be explained by a statement by President Shuntaro Furukawa, who addressed the topic during the last meeting with the shareholders of the Japanese company.

Furukawa says there are currently no Direct games planned and although this format remains valid for announcing new games, Times change and therefore there is the possibility that the company is working on new formats and considering different communication strategies for the announcements of new video games.

Indeed, the last surprise Mini Direct dates back to March, subsequently we have seen various Pokemon Presents (managed however by The Pokemon Company and not directly by Nintendo) and a Direct to present the new Super Smash Bros Ultimate character, while Paper Mario The Origami King was announced without any warning simply with a trailer.

The words of the President could partially explain the absence of major new announcements for autumn by Nintendo, with the Japanese giant about to partially revise its communication strategy, no longer relying only on Direct to reveal new products on the way. What do you think, the end has really come for him Nintendo Direct lovers or is there still room for transmissions of this type?