Nintendo Direct for Animal Crossing New Horizons scheduled this week?

The Nintendo community is still waiting for information on next Direct, however according to Emily Rogers it seems that a transmission is imminent, even if monothematic and dedicated to Animal Crossing New Horizons.

The famous insider has in fact responded to a Tweet in which they asked for light on the next Nintendo Direct with a rather clear phrase: "Are you a fan of Animal Crossing?", the message has been removed but the reference to an imminent Direct dedicated to the game seems clear. According to some rumors, the show could be aired during the week that has just begun with the aim of introducing to the general public what promises to be the first Nintendo blockbuster of 2020.

New Horizons will be released on March 20 together with a special limited edition Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Limited Edition, the game is already available for preload from Nintendo eShop, a recent update of the Japanese site had confirmed the presence of microtransactions and then completely remove any reference to in-app purchases, therefore it was probably only a mistake.

With Animal Crossing New Horizon, the Kyoto house wants to bring the famous series on Switch, in recent years the brand has had a remarkable success on 3DS, the landing on Switch therefore seems a natural evolution for the franchise.