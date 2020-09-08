Nintendo Direct coming? The Nintendo archive has been updated!

Share it:

A year after the last Nintendo Direct, the community linked to the Kyoto House is now fervently awaiting the announcement of a new appointment with the format.

In recent months, the Kyoto House has proposed a series of alternative events, with Direct more content and dedicated to specific themes, such as indie games, Third Party announcements or, most recently, the news planned for the 35th anniversary of Super Mario. The public, however, is clamoring for a “traditional” appointment, with a broader focus both in terms of content and time perspective, able to outline in detail the calendar of publications expected on Nintendo Switch over the next few months.

Well, finally something may have started to move: users Reddit in fact indicate a update in the Nintendo Direct archive of the official portal of the Japanese company. Dated September 5th, the update could be an indicator of a new upcoming streaming appointment. The hypothesis is based on the fact that this correlation it proved itself several times effective in the past, with Direct broadcast a few days after the archive was updated.

Obviously, this is not an official confirmation and it is by no means certain that we will soon see a new one Nintendo Direct. Waiting for news, however, it is possible to indulge in the imagination: what would you like to see in an unprecedented appointment signed by the Kyoto House?