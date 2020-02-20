Nintendo Direct Animal Crossing commented live by Cydonia on Twitch this afternoon

Share it:

Surprisingly, Nintendo announced an Animal Crossing-themed Direct for February 20, dedicated to New Horizons, the next episode of the series due out in March. Cydonia will follow him and comment live on Everyeye's Twitch channel!

The Direct will be broadcast live at 15:00 (Italian time) and will last about 25 minutes, however Cydonia will keep us company starting from 14: 30/14: 45 with a Pre Show to discuss the news that will be revealed during the Nintendo Direct Animal Crossing New Horizons. A nice opportunity to discuss with Francesco one of the most anticipated Switch games of the first part of 2020, waiting for a Direct entirely dedicated to the lineup of the coming months.

And you, what do you expect to find out from this Nintendo Direct? Apparently there are still some surprises to be revealed on the new upcoming chapter of the Animal Crossing series … we'll find out on Thursday 20 February.

We are therefore waiting for you on the Tey channel of Everyeye.it, we remind you that all the live broadcasts will be available shortly afterwards (in some cases, the next day) also on the YouTube channel Everyeye on Demand and as an audio podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts .