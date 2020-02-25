Nintendo, Creatures and Game Freak register two new licenses in Japan

Share it:

The companies Nintendo Co., Ltd., Creatures Inc. and Game Freak Inc. are linked to two new intellectual property registries that have set off alarms in Japan, as they seem obviously linked to Pokemon.

The records in question are 伝 説 の 鼓動 (Densetsu no Kodou, which translated would be as The Legendary Latid or The Legendary Heartbeat) (商 願 2020-13167) and ア メ イ ジ ン グ レ ア (Extremely Rare or Amazing Rare), according to information from Japanese Nintendo.

The license has been registered for use in multiple fields including video games and collectible card games. Obviously something fat is being planned.

Right now, one of the main theories is that there is a relationship between these two licenses and the new Mythical Pokémon that will be announced on February 27 on the occasion of Pokémon Day, the first license being the name of an expansion for the collectible card game and the second a new rarity for the letters themselves.

We will hardly have to wait beyond this Thursday to know what is behind these records. A truly big surprise would be the announcement of remakes of some past generation and now taken to Nintendo Switch.

The latter could happen in the future, but right now there are a couple of expansion announced for Pokémon Sword and Shield and we do not believe that those responsible want to take center stage themselves with an announcement of this style.

At the time we dedicated a report to everything we know about The Island of Armor and The Snows of the Crown of the Expansion Pass, the expansions that will give life to Sword and Shield with new locations to visit, new Pokémon to capture and more news .