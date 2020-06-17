Nintendo conquers the UK ranking this week: Mario Kart on the podium

Share it:

Can a three-year-old game, landed on Nintendo Switch as a port from Wii U, return to the top position among the best-selling games in the British charts with all the titles that have been released recently? "Unlikely", you say, but happened recently with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the popular racing game of the great N.

The sales of the game, in fact, are increase 70% week on week, moving from sixth position to the top of the ranking. On the podium we also find another Nintendo game, Ring Fit Adventure, which earn the "silver medal" again for two weeks straight. Not all console titles have this thrust: 51 Worldwide Games, in fact, goes from position number 6 to 9, with sales down 18% during the launch week.

Excellent overall results, as there are 6 Nintendo Switch games in total in the UK's "Top 10" ranking this week. Here is the ranking:

Mario Kar 8: Deluxe (was in 7th place) Ring Fit Adventure (was in 2nd place) FIFA 20 (was in 1st place) Grand Theft Auto 5 (was in 5th place) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (was in 3rd place) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (was in 4th place) Minecraft for Switch (was in 12th place) Forza Horizon 4 (was in 14th place) 51 Worldwide Games (was in 6th place) Luigi's Mansion 3 (was in 16th place)

How come this increase in sales? According to analysts, they have come to the market plus Nintendo Switch during the week. Some stores also do not sell the console alone, but only bundled with some of the titles that you have found in the ranking just above.

