Nintendo conquers Japan in 2019: 80% of the console market divided between Switch and 3DS

According to data recently released by the well-known Japanese magazine Famitsu, the Japanese console market was widely dominated by Nintendo during 2019.

In particular, it refers to a check by the Kyoto House of about 80% of the entire sector. As many as 76% of the Japanese console market would have seen the protagonist Nintendo Switch, with sales data affected by a 29% growth compared to what was achieved in 2018. A 3% of the 2019 market movements would instead have concerned 3DS, predictably in decline. According to data from Famitsu, we also find that the performances achieved in the Rising Sun by PlayStation 4.

The data outlined by the well-known magazine offer a particularly rosy picture for the Kyoto House. The end of 2019 in fact sanctioned the moment of maximum affirmation of Nintendo on the Japanese console market regarding the last twenty years! Definitely positive data for the Grande N, which also saw Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite at the top of the sales charts in Japan in the last week of 2019.

