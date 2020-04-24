Entertainment

Nintendo confirms that 160,000 accounts have been exposed after a serious security breach

April 24, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
This week, messages from users of Nintendo which claimed that an attempt had been made to access their platform account without permission. Later in the company they claimed to be investigating it and now they have confirmed that 160,000 accounts have been compromised due to a security breach linked to access through the Nintendo Network ID, which has been temporarily disabled.

The information provided mentions that real names, address, gender and date of birth may have been exposed, among other personal data linked to these affected accounts.

Luckily, information such as that linked to payment methods has not been compromised, so you should not fear for fraudulent use of your credit cards as a result of this event.

It is recommended to change the password if the aforementioned Nintendo Network ID was used as a form of access to the account, since some players have been reporting illegal purchases in the eShop.

The affected users have had their password reset, so if you enter your account and the password has changed, you may need to recover it using the associated email. Incidentally it is also a way to know if your data has been compromised and if you have to review the charges made in your payment methods.

To avoid such scares in the future, it is recommended to activate the verification in two steps in all the digital accounts that you have and allow it. The details to do with the Nintendo can be found on the official Nintendo support page.

