Nintendo closes the official website of Pikmin 3, the Wii U title

Nintendo has closed the web portal of Pikmin 3 After six years of activity. The original Wii U title, launched in July 2013, had an official site operated by Nintendo with information about the video game; however said URL Redirect now to the game product page on Nintendo.com.

The official website of Pikmin was also provided with a so-called "Explorers Guide" and "Pikminology 101", where the game's plot background was explored with informative details of each of the types of characters; In addition, it included a section that redirected to the Nintendo eShop, where you can continue buying the game in digital format as well as the payment DLC ($ 4.99) and the free demo; all for Wii U.

The reason for the closure of the Pikmin 3 website has not transcended and does not imply, at least not necessarily, that Nintendo is planning a relaunch of the game on another platform, such as Nintendo Switch, however much it is one of the candidates nominated by the players of the hybrid machine in forums and social networks.



This is what the official Pikmin 3 website looked like in 2019 | Lotots

Numerous Wii U exclusive games have been adapted to Nintendo Switch

A few days ago we published an article in MeriStation in which we collected all the exclusive games published by Nintendo on Wii U that have been adapted to Nintendo Switch and, in turn, those who have not yet done so. Pikmin 3 It is one of them, one in addition to the most desired by the community of players of the great N if we rely on polls and rankings with several thousand participants.

It will be the future that says where the intellectual property of Pikmin is, whose fourth installment was officially announced by Miyamoto back in September 2015. The latest information we have about that Pikmin 4 It goes back to July 2017, when it was assured that development was progressing properly.

The same as Metroid Prime 4, still undated for Nintendo Switch, it seems a logical way to launch previous deliveries after leaving these new iterations; however, there is no official information about it.

Source | Lotots