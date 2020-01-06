Nintendo, between cloud gaming and new consoles: President Furukawa speaks

Share it:

The current President of the Kyoto House, Shuntaro Furukawa, recently gave an interview in Japanese to the Nikkei editorial staff.

Translated into English by Nintendo Everything, the latter sees the manager expressing interesting considerations on the future evolution of the gaming market, and in particular on the possible fate of the consoles in front of a possible imposition of the cloud gaming. "It is possible that cloud gaming could grab the public's attention within the next ten years, – said Furukawa – however to date, I don't think the dedicated hardware will disappear. It is still a long way off when we will really know the consequences. That said, it would be foolish to focus exclusively on gaming methods that can only be used on dedicated hardware". A rather cautious approach, which however does not seem to exclude an interest of the Kyoto House towards the possibilities offered by cloud technologies.

During 2019, the gaming market saw the launch of Google Stadia and the start of the first beta stages of Project xCloud, a streaming game model developed by Microsoft. The potential offered by cloud gaming are currently the subject of attention by many players in the sector. For example, just recently, Square Enix announced a strong commitment to cloud gaming.