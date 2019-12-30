Nintendo between 3DS, Wii U and Switch: an infographic summarizes the events of the last decade

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From the pages of their respective social channels, the curators of Nintendo of America and Nintendo of Europe retrace the most important events of the decade of the Super Mario house with a double infographic full of food for thought.

By studying the two infographics in detail, we can see some subtle differences between what shown by the North American division of Nintendo and what, instead, the members of the social team of NoE wanted to highlight.

In addition to the inevitable release dates of the fixed, portable and hybrid consoles launched by the Kyoto house over the last decade (from 3DS to Wii U, passing through NES Mini and Switch), the double image that summarizes the work done by Nintendo in the '10s takes up the logos of the first party masterpieces that have seen the light in this period of time, such as Zelda Breath of the Wild (and the remake Link's Awakening), Super Mario 3D World, Xenoblade Chronicles, Super Mario Odyssey o Luigi's Mansion 3.

What is not shown by these infographics, however, is the equally important generational change that took place at a managerial level with the abandonment of the Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils Aime and the president Tatsumi Kimishima, two events that led to the rise of Doug Bowser at the top of NoA and the new Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa.