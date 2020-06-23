Nintendo bets everything on Switch and slows down with the mobile market? Denial Comes – Updated

Share it:

Waiting to find out what the plans are in the pipeline with Nintendo's internal teams for the next few months, an interesting indiscretion spreads from the pages of Bloomberg.

According to analysts and sources of Bloomberg, Nintendo would have taken a new approach towards mobile market, front on which it would intend to slow down your business. Already in May of this year, President Shuntaro Furukawa would have anticipated the possibility that the Kyoto House would see this specific branch of its presence on the gaming market reduce, but further considerations now seem to suggest a more decisive choice in this direction.

Perceived by Nintendo as an instrument aimed at increase your target audience, the mobile market would never have represented for the Japanese giant an instrument from which to obtain particularly profitable rents. On the contrary, he reports BloombergNintendo even specifically asked its partners in the industry do not introduce mechanics that force players to spend excessive amounts in a mobile app. According to what was reported by the videogame consultant Serkan TotoFurthermore, it appears that since the release of Mario Kart Tour, no other mobile games have been put into development by Nintendo. "In a sense – he claims – the success on consoles has reduced the need and pressure on allocating resources in the mobile sector". Pending any further details to support these rumors, we recall the recent spread of rumors related to a new Nintendo Direct.

Update: the President of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, makes it known that new games and apps for iOS and Android are in development and that the company's permanence in the mobile market is currently underway is not in question. At the moment in any case there are no new projects to announce.