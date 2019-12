Nintendo, aperto lo Store ufficiale a Tokyo: code ed attese lunghissime per poter entrare

Share it:

Open this Friday #NintendoTOKYO . You are ready to welcome you. Please wait a little longer until the store opens!

A numbered ticket will be distributed on the day depending on congestion. Please note that if you do not have a numbered ticket, you may not be able to enter the store even during business hours. pic.twitter.com/lcyrzKCoVN — Nintendo TOKYO (@N_Officialstore) November 19, 2019

#NintendoTOKYO Has a space where you can experience the game software released by Nintendo. You can play "Ring Fit Adventure" on this large monitor! Please enjoy a powerful game experience.

Click here for software that you can experience at the shop ⇒ https://t.co/97aMFIaasJ pic.twitter.com/Q1kVqAM5bL — Nintendo TOKYO (@N_Officialstore) November 20, 2019