Nintendo announces the lineup for the World Hobby Fair 2020

Nintendo has confirmed its participation in the World Hobby Fair 2020, an event scheduled in Japan at the Nagoya Dome on January 19 and which will then move to the Makuhari Messe in Chiba on January 25 and 26.

Next month the fair will touch the Fukuoka Yahuoku! Dome (February 2) and the Kyocera Dome (February 9) in Osaka. Although it is not a particularly well-known show in the West, the major Japanese companies in the world of video games, toys and entertainment always participate with great enthusiasm with the aim of showing their products to a rather large audience consisting mainly of children and young people. boys.

Nintendo will be present with a Switch games lineup that includes Pokemon Sword and Shield, Doraemon Nobita's New Dinosaur, Ninja Box, Yokai Watch 4 Plus Plus, Bakutsuri Hunters and Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Nintendo World Hobby Fair 2020

Pokemon Sword and Shield

Puzzle & Dragons Gold

Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Bakutsuri Hunters

Yo-kai Watch 4 ++

Ninja Box

Tsuri Spirits

Futari de! Nyanko Daisensou

Doraemon Nobita's New Dinosaur

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – The Official Video Game

We can hardly expect it new ads on the next games for Nintendo Switch, if not perhaps smaller projects destined only for the Japanese market.