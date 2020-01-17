Nintendo announces a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct for January 16

Share it:

In these times of rumors, dimes and diretes on possible Nintendo Direct, the plumber's company has confirmed that yes, it is preparing a presentation, but that it will be only and exclusively about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Next Thursday January 16, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (Peninsular time), the developer will host a 35-minute streaming on the game. It will be presented by its director, Masashiro Sakurai, and will serve to meet the fifth and last fighter of his Fighter pass. Place your bets!

A second Fighter Pass?

So far nothing has been leaked from the event, which as always, can be followed from the YouTube channel of Nintendo Spain. The new character will have to collect the witness from Joker (from Person 5), the Hero of Dragon Quest, Banjo & Kazooie Y Terry Bogard (Fatal Fury) to close the first season pass of the game and raise the fighter grid up to 85 members. Far from being an end point for the title, Sakurai already assured in his day that there will be more fighters in the future, and perhaps this Smash Direct also serves to know in what terms and with what format (Will they come loose? Will there be a second Fighter Pass?)

The only sure thing is that the first year of life of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate It has been amazing. With barely thirteen months recently (it came out on December 7, 2018), Sakurai's work has not needed more to become the best-selling fighting game in history, above Street Fighter II, who held the record with 15.5 million units sold. A historical achievement that has helped the continuous updates of the title, which has not stopped receiving events, modes and fighters since his departure. We will see who is responsible for putting the icing on the cake at this stage and with what costumes, melodies and new scenarios we celebrate the next.

