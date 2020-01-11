Technology

Nintendo announces a new Pokémon Direct for January 9

January 11, 2020
Add Comment
Ryan Sanders
2 Min Read
Share it:

As a surprise after Three Kings Day, Nintendo has announced a new Pokémon Direct which will take place next Thursday January 9 at 3:30 p.m. (CET). The only information we have at the moment is your date, time and duration, which will be of 20 minutes. As for the content of the ads that will be distributed at that time, still no specific details have been revealed. Therefore, we can only venture and begin to imagine what it will be. On the other hand, because many coaches and coaches will still be completing the game or have just started it, we remind you that we have a complete guide of Pokémon Sword and Shield to help you.

A new Pokémon Direct, what ads can we expect?

Pokémon Home It could be a main topic to discuss in this next Pokémon Direct because in the Pokémon 2019 Press Conference they announced that it would arrive in early 2020. We remember that it is a mobile device application, compatible with the Pokémon Bank, which will facilitate the move our Pokémon from one game to another of the saga. This is something essential in order to complete the Pokédex of many of our favorite Pokémon games, although for now it has only been confirmed that new deliveries may receive Pokémon Home creatures, that is to say, Sword and shield. The others can only transfer them, but not receive them.

READ:  GTA 6: Do the Christmas gifts to Rockstar employees contain clues about Project Americas?

On the other hand, another of the applications that we could see detailed in this Pokémon Direct is that of Pokémon Sleep. In your case, the app will monitor our sleep hours through Pokémon Go Plus + in order to promote healthy habits among its followers by offering a series of rewards in Pokémon games like Pokémon Go or Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu! / Let's Go Eevee.

Source: Nintendo Twitter

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Sanders

Ryan is the guy who has been there with Lisa since the inception of Asap Land. When Lisa shared the idea of starting a news website, he loved the idea and took a plunge into writing online news bulletins. He is now having quite good experience with sharing news in its original form.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.