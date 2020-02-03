Nintendo and the future of Switch: new exclusive games will receive more expansions

Share it:

When presenting the latest financial results of Nintendo, the representatives of the Kyoto company confirmed the intention of the Japanese company to support future video games exclusively for Switch with "post-launch initiatives" that will include content DLC and major expansions.

In the last quarterly financial report in fact, the Japanese company says that "Nintendo is focused on initiatives that allow its consumers to continue playing the company's titles after the software is released".

Entering specifically the initiatives that will involve users of the hybrid console and future first party games destined to arrive on Switch from 2020 onwards, Nintendo takes as an example the games already available on the system and underlines that "as recently announced, we plan to update and distribute additional content for Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, but we have also decided to create additional fighters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate".

If placed in this perspective, therefore, Nintendo's renewed interest in the medium-long term support program for its titles can only suggest the arrival on the market of new exclusive video games destined to "expand over time" through the publication adjust of larger or smaller expansion packs, as indeed will happen this year with the multiplayer DLC of Luigi's Mansion 3 or with the aforementioned Fighters Pass 2 of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.