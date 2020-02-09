Nintendo and Miyamoto: Super Mario's dad discusses the nextgen and console war

Share it:

During the last meeting with the shareholders of Nintendo, Shigeru Miyamoto wanted to illustrate his vision on the nextgen and the challenges represented by the console war against Sony (PS5), Microsoft (Xbox Series X) and other actors who wish to enter this industry like Google (with Stadia).

In sharing his opinion on the matter, the Super Mario and Zelda's dad (but also of Donkey Kong, Pikmin, Star Fox and F-Zero) has looked to the future of the gaming medium to affirm how "Nintendo has long been regarded as part of a competition for the production of video game hardware. Lately, however, it seems that discussions on competition between Nintendo and other players in the gaming world are taking place with less and less frequency".

After discussing the future role of Nintendo in the struggle for the acquisition of nextgen 's most profitable market share, Miyamoto focused on intellectual property of the company to emphasize that "Only Nintendo developers can use characters like Mario, we have jealously guarded our rights to these series, so as not to lose that freedom in the development of our games. There is however a limit on how many consumers we can reach with titles like Mario if their entry point to these games is limited by the purchase of a dedicated console. The recognition of enthusiasts and industry is highly appreciated by us, so we will try to continue to grow the number of people who come into contact with our Nintendo characters as we continue to work on unique projects and initiatives ".

During thelast investor conference, the leaders of the Japanese gaming giant confirmed that 96% of Nintendo's earnings come from Switch.