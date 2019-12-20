Nintendo advertises Switch Lite and Labo with bizarre ASMR videos

Share it:

Christmas is almost upon us and Nintendo has decided to sponsor some of its most famous products like Switch Lite and Labo in a very special way.

In fact, in the last few hours, two have been uploaded to the official YouTube channel of the Kyoto company ASMR movies: the first shows a long gaming session on the portable console a The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and the other the assembly phases of the fishing rod included in Labo kits.

In case you didn't know what a video ASMR (Autonomous sensory meridian response), these are films during which some noises are reproduced with the aim of arousing particular sensations towards those who are listening and are often used to stimulate sleep or relax. So if you want to watch official Nintendo ASMR videos, now you can do it by relaxing with the sounds emitted by Link or by the Labo accessory.

We also remind you that Nintendo has launched an infinite number of offers for Switch titles available on eShop and it is currently possible to buy at least 700 games at a discount. Did you know that the arrival of the cross-save between Switch and PC for some titles was officially announced the other day?