Ninjala Open Beta Now Available for Download on Nintendo Switch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We are very close to being able to play Ninjala, the curious competitive multiplayer from GungHo Online that debuts open beta this week and is now available for download on Nintendo Switch.

The test will start next Tuesday and will continue until April 29 at the following times:

April 28 from 9:00 p.m. to 9:59 p.m.

April 29 from 05:00 to 05:59

April 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 1:59 p.m.

As you can see, there are three one-hour tests where we expect the servers to respond with ease to be able to test the game in such a limited period of time as this. To know more you can check the synopsis of the title:

Ninjala is a ninja action game in which you have to make bubble gum balloons to create weapons. Finish off your enemies using the unusual method of ninjutsu combat! Adapting to different scenarios, players must demonstrate quick reflexes and a talent for parkour to fight and defend against their rivals. This game ushers in a new era in the world of ninjas thanks to online fighting.

You can also read the impressions that we published at the time.

Ninjala was going to go on sale in spring 2019 and ended up being delayed until this year. It will offer multiplayer games with two teams of four people or confrontations of all against all. It also has a campaasapland mode that we will want to explore when the time comes.