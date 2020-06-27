Ninjala: Nintendo exclusive free to play reaches 1 million downloads in one day

Share it:

Exclusively for Nintendo Switch, it was recently released Ninjala, a free to play developed by GungHo Online Entertainment (creators of Let It Die). The concept of the game is very simple: get more points to conquer the ranking, all enriched by upgrades in the form of magic chewing gum.

The title on the flagship console of the great N ha already passed one million downloads since its launch on June 24. To celebrate this coveted milestone and to "apologize" for all server access errors that have occurred since the release, all players will receive 100 Jala (the game currency) and 10 Ippon Gum.

The game currently features 2 maps (with a third coming soon), three different weapon categories – Katana, Hammer and Yo-yo – for a total of 12 melee tools and a single game mode called battle royal; nothing to do with Battle Royale as only eight players will participate in the battle.

Right from the start the title was compared to Splatoon, the third person shooter landed on Wii U, both for the style and for the colors which presents the work of the boys of GungHo. Ninjala also offers its users a paid single player mode, in which the events within the world in which the colorful brawler is set will be investigated.