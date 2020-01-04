Ninja would like a new platform to take over from YouTube

Share it:

That of Tyler "Ninja" Blevin is a name that sooner or later even non-streaming lovers have come to know, and the content creator active first on Twitch (Twitch who in the meantime ended up under accusation in Russia), then on Mixer and of course also on YouTube, has released yet another statement that will be discussed.

This time Ninja took it out on YouTube, declaring that he can't wait for some other platform to replace it. Talking to his teammates in Fortnite, as well as streamers in turn, the famous gamer turned in particular to Jack "CouRage" Dunlop, active only on YouTube, saying: "Jack, I love you and if you want I'll be quiet, but I think if there ever was a time for another platform to make a move and get past YouTube, I think that's it."

"There are too many people complaining and there is no other place to go" he went on, also revealing that he had heard a rumor that could prove to be really bad for video game streams that use YouTube.

"I have heard rumors that gaming advertisements could be completely removed" he said Ninja, but the other streamers have not responded, demonstrating that they either have no idea what they are talking about, or that it is not a topic they are happy to discuss.

Whether it is true or not is not known for the moment, but certainly an eventual one removal of ads from video gaming it could really prove to be a big blow for those who use this video as a source of income.

