Ninja will have his own skin in Fortnite; How to get it

Epic Games has announced that Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, the best-known and followed Fortnite streamer in the world, will soon have his own skin in the game. "It's the same as me," Ninja shouted in the broadcast where the news echoed. "It's official, we finally have a ninja skin. In the game. In Fortnite We did it. "This new look for our character will be paid and may be purchased between January 16 and 19, 2020, although we still do not know at what price. It will come out with four variations of clothes, katanas included, and in all of them we will see the characteristic Ninja logo, its blue hair and its famous yellow bandana.

He will not be the last famous in Fortnite

Epic Games has also wanted to emphasize that this is just the beginning of a series of collaborations with different personalities that will also have their alter ego within the game. In the past we have already seen people like Marshmello and Major Lazer pass through Fortnite, and among the confirmed future names are Loserfruit and TheGrefg, one of the best-known faces of Youtube Spain. Epic has called this "Icon Series" collection and promises to include "famous content creators related to video games, music and entertainment."

Who is ninja?

In addition to being one of the best players in the world of Fortnite (and one of the most followed), Ninja starred in one of the great soap operas of 2019. After breaking records on Twitch and reaching the 14 million followers (With those who invoiced more than half a million dollars a month), the streamer left the platform last summer and signed exclusively for Mixer, his main rival. About ten million a year (plus bonus) Mixer paid to turn Ninja into the new Figo and bring it with him. A movement that has made the streaming service grow but, in view of the latest data, not enough (and still, Ninja already has two and a half million subscribers in his new home, where hold the record again). The tension during the months of his signing reached such a point that the Twitch itself used the channel that Ninja had abandoned and to which her fans still went to advertise, without realizing that what she was announcing was pornography. Karma, what they say. No doubt a real soap opera that made Ninja even better known if possible. His face is so common in the sector that he even presented an award in the last The Game Awards, where a couple of years ago he won the statuette for best content creator.

