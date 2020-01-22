Ninja Theory announces Project: Mara

Share it:

Inja Theory, the developer behind Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Heavenly Sword and DmC: Devil May Cry, has announced that it has begun the development of a new game titled Project: Mara.

This is a new experimental title in development that explores new ways of telling stories. Again, from the hand of mental terror. Below you can see the teaser published by Ninja Theory.

"Project: Mara will be a representation of mental terror based on the real world"Ninja Theory said in a press release. "Based on stories of real experiences and in-depth research, the goal is to recreate the horrors of the mind in the most accurate and realistic way possible. Project: Mara will be an experimental title and a sample of what could become a new medium To tell stories.".

It seems that Project: Mara will resort to influences similar to Hellblade, which was based on an in-depth investigation into psychosis. A recurring theme in the study that, on the other hand, is not usually treated in the video game industry. Without a doubt, one of the reasons for the success of Hellblade in his day.

On the other hand, keep in mind that this project should not be confused with the recently announced innovative R&D project, The Insight Project. Another innovative way in which the study promises to work hard to offer a solution that helps in the treatment of mental disorders and promotes mental well-being.

In addition to Project: Mara, Ninja Theory is also working on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, another game that will likely explore mental trauma, as well as multiplayer fighter Bleeding Edge. The developer is part of Xbox Game Studios, so all these projects will be launched as exclusive Xbox exclusive on Xbox consoles and PC.

