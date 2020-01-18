Ninja skin arrives in the new Fortnite store update

Share it:

As usual, the newspaper arrived Fortnite shop update, which brought with it a welcome surprise like the skin dedicated to Ninja, which has been around for a while, and which is part of the Fortnite Icon Series, which will then bring into play the skins of several other content creators related to the game.

However, this is not the only novelty that arrived with the update of the Fortnite shop: in fact, the skin is also on sale in the "traditional" shop Bull Shark and the Underbite pickaxe. The Daily Sales instead they include a large number of objects, including, in addition to the Ninja skin, also the Mayhem and Renegade skins.

To complete the look of the famous streamer the Ninja Style ballet is also on sale (the other two on sale are Ground Pound and Smooth Moves), and the double katanas. Complete the picture the Plunja pickaxe 800 V-Bucks.

As always we remind you that in-game purchases they won't give you any advantage in battle, but they will modify your character only from the aesthetic point of view. What do you think of the new items on sale? You will become Ninja?

In the meantime, have you taken a look at what's new in the Fortnite 11.40 update? Find all the latest news on the Battle Royale of Epic Games on our site.