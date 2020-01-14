Ninja reveals why many streamers want Fortnite to die

Share it:

According to Ninja's words, many of his colleagues currently would like strongly see Fortnite disappear to make room for a new game that in turn can breathe a new costume phenomenon as happened for Epic's Battle Royale.

It's no mystery that many big names are now lined up against Fortnite, with Epic accused of not being able to engage the community anymore and of "do everything to drive away the players, destroying everything he has created"… but what is the reason behind this apparent hatred for the game?

According to Ninja's words, many of his colleagues would be disappointed by the difficulty of emerging in an increasingly competitive landscape. In other words, there are so many Fortnite streamers that being able to make a name has become increasingly difficult, as a result many would be hoping for the birth of a new phenomenon, so as to be able to make a name for itself in an emerging scene.

"I'm good, but nobody looks at me … Fortnite's fault, it sucks! Fortnite is bad!", these are the words of Ninja, who then presses" qWhen will a new game come out? So I will be able to stream and become very strong!"making the verse to those personalities who have been taking the game for a long time.

Ninja, for its part, is convinced that Fortnite will never die and he does not seem to be sorry for this hypothesis. Even after leaving Twitch for Mixer, Tyler remained loyal to Epic's Battle Royale while starting to play with different soft titles like Gears 5 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare.