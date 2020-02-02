Ninja is the richest pro player in the world, he declined an offer to stay on Twitch

Share it:

Ninja is the richest player in the world, according to Forbes, who recently compiled the ranking of the pro players with the highest earnings. In 2019 Tyler Blevins he made $ 17 million largely thanks to the partnership with Adidas and the collaboration with Red Bull and other sponsors.

To this flow of money we must add the compensation obtained by Microsoft to switch to Mixer, a figure which has never been officially confirmed, according to some sources, it would speak of 20/30 million dollars for an exclusive multi-year contract. In second position we find PewDiePie with $ 15 million collected last year, mainly thanks to the revenue of its YouTube channel and to some minor sponsorships.

Kotaku then reveals a background on Ninja, apparently Twitch would have tried to retain one of his star stars in all ways, putting on the plate an offer equal to $ 15 million for an exclusive three-year contract, however, this figure is not able to rival the proposals of Facebook Gaming and above all Microsoft Mixer.

Continuing in the ranking compiled by Forbes we find Preston and Markplier (YouTuber specialized in Minecraft gameplay) both with a turnover of 14 million dollars. Shroud stops at $ 12.5 million while in lower positions we find VanossGaming (11.5 million dollars), Jacksepticeye (11 million) and the streamers TimTheTatman and Nickmercs at 8 and 6 million dollars respectively.