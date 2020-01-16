Ninja donates $ 30,000 for Australian fires during a Lachlan live broadcast

Share it:

The situation in Australia is worrying, with hectares and hectares of land that have been burning for days, and has mobilized many charities and personalities from the world of entertainment, who have donated part of their earnings to charity to help restore normalcy in the area .

The YouTuber Australian Lachlan felt the need to try to help their land firsthand, and organized one live streaming to raise funds, with a goal that can also be reached quite easily, probably to involve more fans, that is $ 10,000.

During the live broadcast he suddenly intervened Ninja, that he made a $ 30,000 donation, leaving the streamer stunned, as you can see from the tweet at the bottom of the news. "Ninja has just donated $ 30,000. I guess it's the real one, I hope it's a joke. I know she tweeted about wanting to do something about the fires, but that's amazing!" Lachlan said thanking him, and then inviting him to join his online game. Ninja was however engaged in his own direct, for which he refused. Maybe next time.

In any case, it is not the only superstar on the web to have made a donation: the YouTuber group The Click Crew raised approximately $ 300,000 Aussie during an event attended by several streamers.

Even from the point of view of companies, Ubisoft Australia is Infinity Ward they were among the most active in the gaming field to support Australia. Congratulations to all.

