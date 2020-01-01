Ninja and Adidas: the Nite Joggers shoes signed by the streamer sold out in 40 minutes

Share it:

Ninja, world-famous streamer who joined Mixer and brought to the limelight thanks to Fortnite, collaborated with Adidas to launch a new model of limited edition shoes Nite Joggers "TIME IN". Not even the time to put them on the market that after just 40 minutes, all the sizes of the sneakers went out of stock.

"The first launch of Adidas for me, I'm speechless"said the streamer."Thanks to everyone who bought a pair, I love you guys. 2020 will be an incredible year."The number 20,000, written behind the shoes, according to what Ninja himself said symbolizes the hours of streaming that took him to become the world icon that we all know by now.

Ninja's Adidas Nite Joggers were sold for the modest $ 150 on the official Adidas website, but their resale value has already increased. Ninja's "TIME IN" are now found $ 190 to $ 230 on the online market. Certainly the leaders of Adidas can only be satisfied with yet another bet won.

In fact, it is not every day to see a large multinational company investing in the new digital market and making use of the services of the new VIPs. The blue-haired streamer, on the other hand, continues to score one shot after another driving the world of streaming.