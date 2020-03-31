Ninel Conde's partner takes away his son for not returning with him

Share it:

Who is having problems again with her partner and is using her son in between is the partner of Ninel Conde, Giovanni Medina, who apparently is in charge of the minor while she works because as everyone knows the artist's agenda is very tight .

It turns out that Ninel was interacting with her fans when suddenly one of them told her that she would do anything for her son, for which the actress took advantage and said the same thing, only that contrary to her, she could not see it, because according to The businessman has not let me see him for two weeks, since they apparently finished, so he does not want the minor to speak, I spoke to his mother on the phone, so she made it known by a message.

"Imagine that his father arbitrarily took it from me 18 days ago just because I no longer want to go back to him and now he doesn't even want to tell me again on the phone why I am saying what he is doing to me and why he says he has levers with authorities federal "Ninel wrote in networks.

Meanwhile, Internet users gave their point of view about what happened, because they consider that it is a very problematic couple.

"I do not know worry in 2 weeks they will walk with a sweaty hand with him," "Toxic or not a mother is not denied her children," wrote Internet users.

Let us remember that it is not the first time that the famous one has caught up with the businessman through the media, since once he accused her of even consuming illegal substances, causing a tremendous mess through the media, even Conde had to undergo tests antidoping to see if it was true that he was doing it, although in the end everything went negative.

But that was not all because some time later the businessman collided while carrying the minor with him and Ninel tearfully made him known through a video where she was about to travel because of what she did not know had happened to father and son at that moment.

