Ninel Conde unmasks her former partner Giovanni Medina

Ninel Conde went to the Attorney General of Justice of Mexico City together with her lawyer, to file a complaint against Giovanni Medina for the alleged mistreatment he committed against the singer and also, to demand that his former partner allow him to see to his son Emmanuel. Upon his departure from the Prosecutor's Office, his lawyer Alonso Becerra, argued that among the charges filed before the father of his son are crimes of gender violence, family violence and extortion.

In an interview for the First Hand Image Television program, Ninel Conde spoke about it, noting that his ex-Giovanni Medina uses the excuse of the contingency for the Coronavirus pandemic to not let him see his son. "This hits me as a mother, as a woman, I was manipulated, I was violated, I have seen the child three days in 41 days, I accepted his conditions to see the boy in his house with the justification of the pandemic ".

The actress also explained why she made the decision to go to the Attorney General of Mexico City, "I think the authorities can only help me, there is no good will on Giovanni's side, there is always a justification for not being able to see to the kid.









Upon leaving the Attorney General of Mexico City, Ninel Conde stressed that "it really is a desperate situation because I do not know who believes, if a judge is created to determine that while the contingency is not going to leave me have the child, as he told me, or if you create a doctor to know what is best for the child. "

The so-called "killer bonbon" assured that he underwent several medical examinations to demonstrate that he was in good health; The results were sent to Giovanni Medina, "nor did he let me have the child in the house."

If he reaches these degrees, it is because I think it is Emmanuel's right to be with his mother, that he is polarizing him and that the same child may not want to return home because of everything they say, it is also violence for Emmanuel .









