TV Shows

Ninel Conde silences his haters with a stunning photograph of his face

February 15, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

During the last weeks the actress and singer Ninel Conde was very affected by the criticisms of some Internet users, who assured that by some aesthetic arrangements to maintain an eternal youth they would have disfigured her face and even, she wore a totally different one.

Now, after all the controversy unleashed, the interpreter appeared on social networks to silence all those people who judged her with an impressive photograph of her face in the current period, which made it clear that she still looks as beautiful as ever .

It is worth mentioning that Conde is one of the most beautiful and coveted celebrities in the middle of the show, as well as one of the best preserved for her already several years, competing with stars such as Maribel Guardia, Galilea Montijo, Jennifer López and Andrea Legarreta.

Recall that, although Ninel has gone to some cosmetic surgeries to improve his appearance and his physique, he has managed to stay fit thanks to his healthy diets and arduous exercise routines.

READ:  Sebastián Rulli is sincere and confesses how his relationship with Güero Castro is

Recently the dancer has also generated great concern among her fans, this after appearing in a bandage with her bandaged hand, in which hundreds of messages rained in the comments section where they asked her what had happened to her.

Among the comments, Maribel Guardia herself appeared to show her concern for her work colleague and wrote: "What happened to your hand? That you get better", however, no answer came as Ninel Conde did not answer or reveal the reason why he presented his bandaged hand.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.