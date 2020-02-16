Ninel Conde silences his haters with a stunning photograph of his face

Share it:

During the last weeks the actress and singer Ninel Conde was very affected by the criticisms of some Internet users, who assured that by some aesthetic arrangements to maintain an eternal youth they would have disfigured her face and even, she wore a totally different one.

Now, after all the controversy unleashed, the interpreter appeared on social networks to silence all those people who judged her with an impressive photograph of her face in the current period, which made it clear that she still looks as beautiful as ever .

It is worth mentioning that Conde is one of the most beautiful and coveted celebrities in the middle of the show, as well as one of the best preserved for her already several years, competing with stars such as Maribel Guardia, Galilea Montijo, Jennifer López and Andrea Legarreta.

Recall that, although Ninel has gone to some cosmetic surgeries to improve his appearance and his physique, he has managed to stay fit thanks to his healthy diets and arduous exercise routines.

Recently the dancer has also generated great concern among her fans, this after appearing in a bandage with her bandaged hand, in which hundreds of messages rained in the comments section where they asked her what had happened to her.

Among the comments, Maribel Guardia herself appeared to show her concern for her work colleague and wrote: "What happened to your hand? That you get better", however, no answer came as Ninel Conde did not answer or reveal the reason why he presented his bandaged hand.