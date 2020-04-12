Ninel Conde shows what a day in her life is like during quarantine

Share it:

Ninel Conde remains at the forefront with his followers, that is why through YouTube he has decided to share a video titled "1 day of quarantine with Ninel Conde", in which he shows how he copes with the running of the bulls during the day.

"El Bombón Asesino" shows how his routine is for his Condefans in a video of more than ten minutes long, as well as the way he feels about the current world crisis.

Using a stunning photograph, Ninel made the announcement about the video and wrote: "My new video has already been released, go to my #YouTube channel to see it. I share my routine at home."

The singer confessed that she had to go through quarantine at her beach house, but that is not an impediment to being able to exercise and stay in shape, since she asked her personal instructor to do routines with objects from home to continue exercising.

Ninel also revealed to her followers that because she was a mother for her, all this was very complicated, as it was labor, and she commented that she hopes to speak about it very soon so that they understand her.

The video uploaded to YouTube already reaches more than a thousand reproductions, hundreds of likes and some comments in which they flatter their discipline with exercise, as well as where they send different messages of support and affection.









Prior to this video, Ninel undertook the uncensored "100 Questions" challenge, which serves to learn a little more about the life of a person, public figure, or influencer.









Throughout the coronavirus pandemic quarantine, Ninel Conde has shared videos, images and even stories with his followers, with the intention of staying closer to them and making their confinement entertaining.