Ninel Conde remembers her participation in Rebelde with Dulce María

Mexican singer Ninel Conde traveled to the past to remember her participation in the Mexican soap opera Rebelde, where she played Alma Rey, and shared a photo on her official Instagram account with Dulce María and thanked her followers for the support.

The also actress thanked her Condefans, who in these difficult times have been in charge of reviving the character she performed in the soap opera and stressed that it is a beautiful memory.

In this photograph Dulce and Ninel appear when they played Roberta Pardo and Alma Rey and on the right side is a photograph in recent times showing that little has changed and now they look better than ever.

Although the followers of Ninel Conde are happy reviving Rebelde during this quarantine, the singer is experiencing difficulties when separated from her son Emmanuel.

The youth soap opera Rebelde premiered in 2004 and more than 15 years after its broadcast on Mexican television, it remains one of the favorites of old and new generations, and both actresses continue to maintain a close and emotional friendship.

Dulce María has put aside her acting career to focus on the musical field, as has Ninel Conde, who has focused on her singing career and has managed to have several successes, presentations and recognitions within that field.