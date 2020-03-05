Ninel Conde is mocked by strange way of walking with slippers

Share it:

Ninel Conde was a victim of teasing on social networks after a paparazzi recorded her while she was shopping in the city of Miami, but that was not the reason for attacks by Internet users, but because of her way of walking with slippers.

It turns out that the murderous bonbon was walking along a popular avenue in the hot city, but it seems that it lasted many hours entangled by what began to walk strangely and the Gordo and the skinny cameras caught her, leaving everyone surprised.

"Anyone who thinks of shopping with shoes", "His feet hurt look at the pictures of his IG with sandals and the same clothes 2 days ago," "Surely shoes sneaked," they wrote to the actress.

Recall that Ninel has been very criticized in recent months and all for the alleged aesthetic touches that were made on her face to look much better although many internuts ensure that she looks bad, in addition she has said that nothing has ever been done in the face for what is no longer interested in what they say about her.

That's why the grouper also prefers to focus on other projects such as her YouTube channel, where she shares beauty tips in addition to teaching her fans how she is outside the reflectors because as she said at the beginning she is always working to give her a good Quality of life for your child.